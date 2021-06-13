G7 commits to donating globally 1bn Covid-19 vaccine doses

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The G7 on Sunday vowed to donate one billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced, as the group of leading economies try to redress stark global inequalities in vaccinations.

"I'm pleased to announce that this weekend leaders have pledged over one billion doses, either directly or through funding to COVAX," he said, referring to the international vaccine-sharing facility, as the seven-member bloc ended a three-day summit in southwest England.