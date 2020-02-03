UrduPoint.com
G7 Countries To Discuss Joint Response To Coronavirus Crisis: Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Berlin, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :G7 countries will discuss a joint response to the coronavirus epidemic, Germany's health minister said on Sunday.

Jens Spahn said he had talked on the phone with his US counterpart and "we agreed that there should be a conference call, a discussion by G7 health ministers about this question with the aim of dealing with it together".

