G7 endorses drive to end 'race to bottom' on taxes

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The G7 endorsed Sunday a drive to create a "fairer tax system", with a global minimum corporation tax and a collective crackdown on avoidance, that it said would help tackle inequality.

Leaders agreed at a summit to "secure our future prosperity by championing freer, fairer trade within a reformed trading system, a more resilient global economy, and a fairer global tax system that reverses the race to the bottom".