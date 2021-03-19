UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Finance Ministers Discuss Covid Aid For Poor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

G7 finance ministers discuss Covid aid for poor

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday hosts an online gathering of G7 finance ministers, with discussions focusing on aid for the poorest nations hit by the pandemic.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is hosting counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States for the meeting, held online owing to Covid-19.

The gathering, which began at 1200 GMT and is expected to last several hours, follows a similar event in February and comes before a G7 summit in Britain later this year.

Ahead of Friday's huddle, Sunak held telephone talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the topic of development aid.

The pair discussed a possible new allocation of Special Drawing Rights, according to a statement from Britain's Treasury.

SDRs, created by the International Monetary Fund in 1969, plays an influential role in global finance, helping governments protect their financial reserves against global Currency fluctuations.

It is also used as the basis of loans from the IMF's crucial crisis-lending facilities.

While not a true currency itself -- there are no SDR coins or banknotes -- the IMF uses it to calculate its loans to needy countries, and to set the interest rates on those loans.

"Both agreed that a new SDR allocation could form an important part of a package of support for low income countries and could be vital for securing a truly global recovery," it added.

"The chancellor has previously signalled that progress on a new allocation would be a priority for the UK's G7 presidency." Later this year, G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden will meet at a seaside retreat in Cornwall, southwest England, on June 11-13, after last year's summit in the United States was shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain took on the rotating G7 presidency in January with hopes for greater US cooperation, as Biden restored the United States to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.

Britain will also host a UN conference on climate change, COP26, in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November, with hopes of fresh commitments towards targets for net zero carbon emissions.

Related Topics

IMF World United Nations Canada France Germany Cornwall Paris Progress Glasgow Italy United Kingdom Japan United States January February June November Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme offering exclusive discounts on smartphones ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook announces changes to keep Groups safe

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

2 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

2 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.