G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

Niigata, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Support for Ukraine will top the agenda as G7 finance talks start Thursday, but ministers and central bankers will also weigh concerns ranging from banking uncertainty to US debt default fears.

The three-day meeting of the Group of Seven developed nations comes with the global economy still unsteady after years of pandemic woes compounded by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

So the talks in the coastal city of Niigata in central Japan are a chance to set out a vision for financial stability before G7 leaders get together next weekend in Hiroshima.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived under the cloud of Washington's debt limit impasse, warning Thursday that a default risked "catastrophe" and even political brinkmanship on the issue could impose "serious economic costs".

In a speech as the event kicked off, she also called for the enforcement of US-led sanctions and other economic measures imposed on Moscow.

"This year, a central piece of our strategy is to take further actions to disrupt Russia's attempts to evade our sanctions," she said.

When G7 finance ministers met in April in Washington, they hailed IMF approval of $15.6 billion in financing for Kyiv, recommitted to sanctions on Moscow and pledged "further actions as needed".

There has been no official indication that new measures will be agreed to during this week's talks, but the door is open, said John Kirton, director of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto.