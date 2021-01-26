(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The G7 group of nations on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, calling his detention "politically motivated" in a statement.

The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US said Navalny's detention was "deplorable" and called for his "immediate and unconditional release".

"Russia is bound by its national and international obligations to respect and ensure human rights," the seven nations added in the statement.