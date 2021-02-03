UrduPoint.com
G7 Foreign Ministers 'deeply Concerned' By Myanmar Coup: Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:50 AM

G7 foreign ministers 'deeply concerned' by Myanmar coup: statement

London, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The foreign ministers of the G7 group of some of the world's wealthiest nations said Wednesday they are "deeply concerned" by the military coup in Myanmar.

"We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media," they said in a joint statement issued from London.

"We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically-elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law."

