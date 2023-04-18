UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Vow To Address Global Challenges Through Collective Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

KARUIZAWA,Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Tuesday vowed to address global challenges, including climate change, pollution, loss of biodiversity, health, and food and energy security, through collective action.

In a communique released after their three-day meeting in the resort town of Karuizawa in central Japan, the top diplomats called on all partners to join in addressing these pressing global challenges and to work together to build a better, more prosperous, and more secure future.

The ministers are also committed to promoting free and fair trade, stating that it is key to resilient and sustainable development for all, particularly the most vulnerable.

"We recognize that free and equitable public access to scientific knowledge is integral to solving global challenges," added the statement.

