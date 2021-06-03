UrduPoint.com
G7 Health Chiefs Discuss Vaccine Sharing, Animal Diseases

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Health ministers from the G7 group of wealthy nations met Thursday in Britain to discuss sharing vaccines with poorer countries, as calls continue to ensure fairer global distribution of doses.

The meeting in Oxford in southern England comes ahead of next week's G7 summit, hosted by the United Kingdom, which is set to be dominated by discussion of the coronavirus pandemic and recovery plans.

"We'll be working together with G7 partners to try to meet the objective that a vaccine is made available right across the world," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters.

"After all, this is a global pandemic and nobody is safe from it until everybody is safe," he added.

The G7 gathering was also set to focus on improving identification of animal-borne infections, given three-fifths of all infections jump from animals to humans.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States vowed to "combat future health threats by working together to identify early warning signs from animals and the environment".

"There will be more diseases that cross that boundary from animals to humans," Hancock added.

"We must be better prepared as a world in the future and that is something that is very much on the table in the discussions."The world's wealthiest countries face growing pressure to do more to help vaccines reach poorer countries, which do not have enough stocks for comprehensive inoculation programmes.

The G7 countries are already committed to support the Covax global vaccine sharing programme.

