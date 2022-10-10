G7 leaders, Zelensky to discuss strikes on Ukraine on Tuesday: Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold emergency talks on Tuesday to discuss the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, Berlin said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already spoken by phone with Zelensky and assured him "of the solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states", government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters on Monday.

The G7 would start talks by video link at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday and Zelensky would take part at the beginning of the meeting, he said.

"Germany will do everything in its power to mobilise additional aid and, in particular, to help repair and restore (Ukraine's) damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure, such as the electricity and heating supply," Hebestreit said.