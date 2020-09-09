G7 ministers demand Russia 'urgently' find Navalny poisoners

Washington, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Group of Seven foreign ministers on Tuesday demanded that Russia quickly find and prosecute the culprits behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers, call on Russia to urgently and fully establish transparency on who is responsible for this abhorrent poisoning attack and, bearing in mind Russia's commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention, to bring the perpetrators to justice," said a joint statement by the leading industrial democracies released by the United States.