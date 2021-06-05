UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Nations Hopeful Of 'historic' Corporate Tax Deal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

G7 nations hopeful of 'historic' corporate tax deal

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations were Saturday expected to formally announce support for a minimum level of corporate tax in a landmark move aimed at getting multinationals -- especially tech giants -- to pay more into pandemic-hit government coffers.

According to a draft communique seen by AFP, the finance chiefs and central bankers of the world's seven richest nations will express "strong support" and a "high level of ambition" over the US-backed tax plans.

"If we have an agreement... it will be a historic step forward," French economy minister Bruno Le Maire told journalists Friday following the first of two days of talks.

It would then be expected to go before the expanded Group of 20 at their finance meeting in July.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was chairing the London meetings, held in person after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions and attended by counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The talks were preparing the ground for a broader summit of G7 leaders in Cornwall, southwest England, starting Friday.

US President Joe Biden is set to attend next week's summit on his first foreign tour since taking office in January, while on Saturday US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a press conference following the G7 meeting.

Related Topics

World Canada France Germany London Cornwall Italy Japan United States January July From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on Natio ..

11 minutes ago

UAE to participate in the World Judo Championships ..

56 minutes ago

Police arrest three robbers, recover valuables in ..

49 minutes ago

Uganda replacing forests with sugarcane fields dra ..

49 minutes ago

&#039;SEHA&#039; provides exceptional health care ..

56 minutes ago

Saplings distributed to mark World Environment Day ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.