G7 nations hopeful of 'historic' corporate tax deal

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations were Saturday expected to formally announce support for a minimum level of corporate tax in a landmark move aimed at getting multinationals -- especially tech giants -- to pay more into pandemic-hit government coffers.

According to a draft communique seen by AFP, the finance chiefs and central bankers of the world's seven richest nations will express "strong support" and a "high level of ambition" over the US-backed tax plans.

"If we have an agreement... it will be a historic step forward," French economy minister Bruno Le Maire told journalists Friday following the first of two days of talks.

It would then be expected to go before the expanded Group of 20 at their finance meeting in July.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was chairing the London meetings, held in person after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions and attended by counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The talks were preparing the ground for a broader summit of G7 leaders in Cornwall, southwest England, starting Friday.

US President Joe Biden is set to attend next week's summit on his first foreign tour since taking office in January, while on Saturday US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a press conference following the G7 meeting.