UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Nations Reach 'historic' Agreement Over Global Corporate Tax

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

G7 nations reach 'historic' agreement over global corporate tax

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, rallying behind a US-backed plan.

"We... commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis," said a statement at the conclusion of their London meeting.

The G7 hopes to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group, it added.

"I'm delighted to announce that G7 finance ministers... have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system," said British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who chaired the two days of talks held in person after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

It was attended by counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Sunak said the G7 had agreed to make the global tax system "fit for the global digital age and crucially to make sure that it's fair so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places".

He thanked his counterparts for striking "a deal of historic significance that finally brings our global tax system into the 21st century".

The landmark move is aimed at getting multinationals -- especially tech giants -- to pay more into government coffers, which have been severely hit during the pandemic.

The talks have prepared the ground for a broader summit of G7 leaders in Cornwall, southwest England, starting Friday.

US President Joe Biden is set to attend next week's summit on his first foreign tour since taking office in January, while later Saturday US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a press conference following the G7 meeting.

Related Topics

Century Canada France Germany London Cornwall Italy Japan United States January July From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia records 9,145 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

China expected to see robust tourism in upcoming h ..

7 minutes ago

China to strengthen basic agricultural research in ..

7 minutes ago

Govt. to bring environmental revolution: Fawad

7 minutes ago

Malaysia approves phase 3 clinical trials on new C ..

7 minutes ago

Germany hails G7 global corporate tax decision

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.