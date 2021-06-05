G7 nations reach 'historic' agreement over global corporate tax

(@FahadShabbir)

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, rallying behind a US-backed plan.

"We... commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis," said a statement at the conclusion of their London meeting.

The G7 hopes to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group, it added.

"I'm delighted to announce that G7 finance ministers... have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system," said British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who chaired the two days of talks held in person after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

It was attended by counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Sunak said the G7 had agreed to make the global tax system "fit for the global digital age and crucially to make sure that it's fair so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places".

He thanked his counterparts for striking "a deal of historic significance that finally brings our global tax system into the 21st century".

The landmark move is aimed at getting multinationals -- especially tech giants -- to pay more into government coffers, which have been severely hit during the pandemic.

The talks have prepared the ground for a broader summit of G7 leaders in Cornwall, southwest England, starting Friday.

US President Joe Biden is set to attend next week's summit on his first foreign tour since taking office in January, while later Saturday US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a press conference following the G7 meeting.