G7 nations 'ready for serious dialogue' with Russia on Ukraine: Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Group of Seven most developed nations are prepared to have "a serious dialogue" with Russia on the Ukraine crisis, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday, on the eve of crunch talks in Munich with her G7 counterparts.

"We will use Munich to send out a message of unity: we are ready for a serious dialogue on security for all," Baerbock said in a statement. Russia is not scheduled to attend the annual Munich Security Conference, which opens Friday and runs until Sunday.