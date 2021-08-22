G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :G7 leaders will discuss the crisis in Afghanistan on Tuesday in a virtual summit, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

"It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years," Johnson tweeted on Sunday.