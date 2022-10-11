UrduPoint.com

G7 To Hold Crisis Talks On Russia's Bombing Blitz In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The United States and other G7 powers will hold crisis talks Tuesday on Russia's recent bombing blitz across Ukraine, with Britain's Liz Truss expected to insist they "must not waver one iota" in their support for Kyiv.

The meeting comes a day after Russian missiles rocked the Ukrainian capital for the first time in months, with President Volodymyr Zelensky warning Moscow that his country "cannot be intimidated".

Russian forces rained more than 80 missiles on cities across Ukraine on Monday, according to Kyiv, in apparent retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

At an urgent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday -- called to debate Moscow's declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions.

"Unfortunately, you can hardly call for a stable and sane peace as long as an unstable and insane dictatorship exists in your vicinity," he said, telling member states at least 14 civilians were killed and 97 wounded in the strikes.

Zelensky and G7 leaders are set to convene Tuesday to discuss the latest Russian attacks.

Truss's office said the British prime minister, who succeeded Boris Johnson just over a month ago, would use the call "to urge fellow leaders to stay the course".

"The overwhelming international support for Ukraine's struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage," she is expected to say.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters Monday that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had spoken with Zelensky and assured him "of the solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states".

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, condemned Monday's strikes in stark terms, saying they "demonstrate the utter brutality" of Putin's "illegal war".

In a statement, the White House said Biden had spoken to Zelensky and had pledged to furnish Ukraine with "advanced air defence systems".

