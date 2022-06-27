G7 to pledge fresh support for Ukraine as war rages

Elmau Castle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Leaders of the G7 were on Monday expected to announce new economic measures to tighten the screws on Moscow, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for more help in fending off Russia's invasion.

US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are holding a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps that has been dominated by the war in Ukraine and its global fallout.

Zelensky joined the leaders of the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Canada via video link. He was expected to ask for more heavy weapons and tougher sanctions against Moscow.

The high-level talks come a day after Kyiv suffered the first Russian onslaught on the capital in three weeks, Ukraine said, with a missile attack hitting a residential building and leaving one person dead.

Two women were also killed by Russian bombardments on the northeastern Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours, the local governor said on Monday.

Among the new action being weighed by G7 leaders was a price cap on Russian oil imports and fresh sanctions on Russia's defence sector, the White House said on Monday.