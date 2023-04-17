UrduPoint.com

G7 Top Diplomats Seek Unity On China After Macron Remarks

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023

G7 top diplomats seek unity on China after Macron remarks

Karuizawa, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The G7's top diplomats began talks in Japan on Monday, looking to project a unified message on concerns about China after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The foreign ministers are keen to move past the firestorm created by Macron's assertion, after a trip to Beijing, that Europe should avoid "crises that aren't ours".

After arriving at the mountain resort town of Karuizawa on a special bullet train, the group held a working dinner on China and North Korea, with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi telling his counterparts that "the unity of the G7 is extremely important".

Monday's first session again focused on China and regional challenges, and Hayashi opened the talks by warning the international community was "at history's turning point".

He urged counterparts to "demonstrate to the world the G7's strong determination" to defend the "international order based on the rule of law".

Host Japan is keen to put regional challenges atop the agenda.

Even as the ministers began talks, the US Navy announced it had sailed a guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait in a freedom-of-navigation operation.

Trips to Beijing by Macron and other G7 officials "will be a topic of discussion", a senior US official said Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"I think there will be a discussion of how we can continue to be fully aligned on a common and concerted approach." The bloc's officials have been keen to avoid pouring more fuel on the fire, and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has insisted there is no change of policy on China and Taiwan.

Still, for all the outward expressions of unity, Macron's comments reflect the fact that there are real differences among the allies, said Jacques deLisle, director of the Asia programme at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia.

"Washington's views of China have become still more negative and, relatedly, signals of support for Taiwan have grown much stronger, maintaining a gap between European and American positions," he said.

Even within Europe, there are differing views on the right balance between criticising and engaging with China, with the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell warning against "counterproductive" measures.

"We have to continue trading with China," added Borrell, who has not travelled to Japan because he has Covid.

To do otherwise "would be counterproductive and create a vacuum that someone else would be filling, and we would lose economic leverage in China." The G7 -- Japan, the United States, Britain, Canada, France, the EU, Italy and Germany -- is also likely to restate tough language on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though no new measures are expected.

Japan has stepped up security for the meeting after an explosive was thrown towards Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign event on Saturday.

But Hayashi has tried to keep the tone light.

Sunday was the birthday of both the US and French foreign ministers, and the group was presented with an Apple pie made by a Karuizawa hotel said to have been popular with John Lennon.

