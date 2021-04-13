UrduPoint.com
G7 Urges Russia To Stop 'provocations,' De-escalate On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

G7 urges Russia to stop 'provocations,' de-escalate on Ukraine

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The G7 foreign ministers on Monday called on Russia to stop its "provocations" and "de-escalate tensions" following its massive troop buildup on the border with Ukraine.

"We call on Russia to cease its provocations and to immediately de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations," the ministers said in a statement.

