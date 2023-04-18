G7 urges Sudan ceasefire, Blinken calls generals

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday urged warring forces in Sudan to "end hostilities immediately" and return to negotiations, after days of fighting that has killed almost 200 people and wounded 1,800.

A weeks-long power struggle in the north African country exploded into deadly violence Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"We urge the parties to end hostilities immediately without pre-conditions," the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan said in a statement.

They warned the fighting "threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians and undermines efforts to restore Sudan's democratic transition".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken with the two generals and "underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire".

"Too many civilian lives have already been lost," Blinken tweeted, adding he had "stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of diplomatic personnel and aid workers".

Following the call, Daglo said in a tweet that the pair had "discussed pressing issues in Sudan", adding he was grateful for the US's "commitment to restoring stability in Sudan".

Blinken also confirmed a US diplomatic convoy had been fired upon on Monday, though those inside were unharmed, in what he called a "reckless" act.

In a separate incident, the European Union's ambassador to Sudan was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said. A spokesperson told AFP the veteran diplomat was "OK" following the assault.