G7 Urges Taliban To Ensure Safe Passage Out Of Kabul
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:00 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign ministers from the G7 countries on Thursday urged the Taliban to provide safe passage for those trying to flee Kabul, in the group's first formal statement on the crisis.
The ministers "called for the Taliban to guarantee safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans wanting to leave", according to Britain's Foreign Office.