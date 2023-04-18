G7 vows 'severe costs' for those helping Russia in Ukraine

Karuizawa, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :G7 foreign ministers warned Tuesday that those helping Russia wage war in Ukraine would face "severe costs", as they offered a united front on another key policy challenge.

After two days of talks in the bucolic Japanese mountain resort town Karuizawa, the top diplomats from leading economies unveiled no new sanctions on Moscow over its invasion but pledged to crack down on those helping Russia evade the measures and acquire weapons.

The ministers also put Beijing on notice over South China Sea and insisted their Taiwan policy was unchanged despite recent controversial comments from France's president.

Their final statement sparked a furious reaction from China, which said it had been "maliciously slandered and smeared".

While talks were dominated by Ukraine and regional challenges, including a demand that North Korea "refrain" from new nuclear tests or ballistic missile launches, the ministers covered a broad sweep of global policy problems.