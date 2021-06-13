G7 vows to hold Russia 'to account' over cyber attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The G7 on Sunday vowed to hold Russia "to account" over cyber attacks, calling them "an urgent and escalating threat", as they wrapped up a three-day summit in southwest England.

In their final joint communique, the grouping said it would "hold to account those within its borders who conduct ransomware attacks, abuse virtual Currency to launder ransoms, and other cybercrimes."