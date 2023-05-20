UrduPoint.com

G7 Wants 'stable' China Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

G7 wants 'stable' China relations

Hiroshima, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :G7 leaders on Saturday said the bloc wanted "constructive and stable relations" with Beijing.

In a final communique issued at a summit in Hiroshima, the nations laid out a raft of concerns about China's economic and military activities.

But they also sought to keep the door open to cooperation and avoid further inflaming tensions between the world's second-largest economy and the grouping of major Western powers plus Japan.

"We stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China, recognising the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China," the group said.

"Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we seek to thwart China's economic progress and development," the statement continued, adding that the G7 countries are not "decoupling or turning inwards".

The bloc also urged China to use its influence with Russia "to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

