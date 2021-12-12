G7 warns of 'massive consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia faces "massive consequences" if it invades Ukraine, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday at a meeting of the G7's top diplomats.

Truss said there was a "very much a united voice from the G7 nations who represent 50 percent of global GDP, being very clear that there will be massive consequences for Russia in the case of an incursion into Ukraine".