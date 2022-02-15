UrduPoint.com

G77 Strives For Tackling Challenges In Stolen Assets' Recovery, Halting Illicit Financial Flows: Munir Akram

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

G77 strives for tackling challenges in stolen assets' recovery, halting illicit financial flows: Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Group of 77 and China stands for broad-based cooperation on international tax policy and to combat associated illicit financial flows, Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram, who is the chairman of the group, a coalition of 134 developing countries designed to promote its members' collective economic interests, has said.

"The Group also believes that there is need to address challenges faced by affected states in the recovery of assets, as well as to strengthen international coordination in relation to illicit financial flows and assets recovery and return," he told a panel of the meeting dedicated towards galvanizing action towards implementing the ground-breaking plan, known as Our Common Agenda, launched last year by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"On illicit financial flows, the Group reiterates the need to strengthen international cooperation on tax matters," while recognizing with concern that there was no single global inclusive forum for tax cooperation at the intergovernmental level.

The G77 reiterates its call for the upgrading of the existing Committee of Experts in Tax Matters to an intergovernmental body, with experts representing their respective governments.

Noting the UN chief's proposal to establish a new joint structure on financial integrity and illicit financial flows, the group seeks more details, the G77 chairman said.

Backing a move for convening a biennial summit to promote a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient global economy, Ambassador Akram said that the Group intends to propose some elements for discussion, including on the reform of the global financial architecture.

The Group, he said, affirms that international trade is a key component of measures to promote inclusive economic growth and development, as well as poverty eradication, and supports the element of fair trading system.

The Group also supports the need for the business community to align their business practices with global goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The United Nations, Ambassador Akram said should support governments in achieving inclusivity keeping in view national circumstances and respective capabilities of the countries and in line with global agreements such as 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and the Paris Agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Business China Paris Agreement

Recent Stories

PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax ..

PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard b ..

Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard big air gold at Beijing 2022, C ..

27 minutes ago
 China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding bui ..

China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding building project," says architect ..

27 minutes ago
 Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

27 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

30 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 2 ..

Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>