Open Menu

G77+China Summit In Cuba Calls For New Global Order

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 11:30 AM

G77+China summit in Cuba calls for new global order

Havana, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The G77+China, a group of developing and emerging countries representing 80 percent of the world's population, kicked off a summit in Cuba Friday with a call to "change the rules of the game" of the global order.

The meeting comes at a time of growing frustration with the Western-led world order amid widening differences, the fight against climate change, and the global economic system.

"After all this time that the North has organized the world according to its interests, it is now up to the South to change the rules of the game," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the opening of the summit.

Diaz-Canel said that developing countries were the main victims of a "multidimensional crisis" in the world today, from "abusive unequal trade" to global warming.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is joining some 30 heads of state and government from Africa, Asia, and Latin America at the two-day summit in Havana.

At the opening of the meeting he called for a world that was "more representative and responsive to the needs of developing economies", stressing that these countries were "trapped in a tangle of global crises." The bloc was established by 77 countries of the global South in 1964 "to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity," according to the group's website.

Today it has 134 members, among which the website lists China although the Asian giant says it is not a full member.

Cuba took over the rotating presidency in January.

Latin American leaders such as Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, Colombia's Gustavo Petro, and Argentina's Alberto Fernandez were present at the summit, alongside Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Angola's Joao Lourenco and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived Friday night.

Related Topics

Africa World China Havana Argentina Colombia Cuba Venezuela Angola January All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 p ..

Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 per litre yet again

10 hours ago
 3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

12 hours ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

12 hours ago
HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments ..

Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island ..

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger ..

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

12 hours ago
 Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subvers ..

Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subversive activities'

12 hours ago
 EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

12 hours ago
 Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous