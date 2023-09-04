Open Menu

Gabon Coup Leader To Be Sworn In As 'transitional President'

Published September 04, 2023

Libreville, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The general who came to power in Gabon's coup last week is to be sworn in as "transitional president" on Monday, taking control for an unspecified period after overthrowing the country's 55-year Bongo dynasty.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the head of the elite Republican Guard, led officers in a military coup on Wednesday against President Ali Bongo Ondimba, scion of a family that had ruled for more than five decades.

The ousting came just moments after Bongo, 64, was proclaimed victor in last month's presidential election -- a result branded a fraud by the opposition.

The putsch was "bloodless", according to Oligui, with no reports of deaths or injuries.

