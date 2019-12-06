(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Libreville, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The eldest son of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba was on Thursday appointed as his father's key aide after the sacking of his former chief of staff for alleged corruption.

Noureddin Bongo Valentin, who was appointed coordinator of presidential affairs, will help "the president of the republic conduct all affairs of state," the government spokesman said.

The announcement followed a cabinet meeting.

Bongo's powerful former chief of staff Brice Laccruche Alihanga was sacked at the start of November following a massive anti-corruption probe in the oil-rich nation.

Laccruche's power had grown after Bongo suffered a stroke in 2018 and was hospitalised for several months.

Ali Bongo was elected to power in 2009 after the death of his father Omar who led the country for 42 years.