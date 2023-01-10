UrduPoint.com

Gabon President Appoints New Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Gabon president appoints new prime minister

Libreville, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Monday appointed Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze as the new prime minister, tasking him to form a new government in the oil-rich republic.

A presidential decree said outgoing premier Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, 59, will now serve as vice president, whose role is to "assist" the head of state though it allows for no interim role as president.

A former defence minister and former mayor of the capital Libreville, she became prime minister in July 2020 and was the first woman to lead a Gabonese government.

Bilie-By-Nze, 55, is a close ally of the president and has held several ministerial jobs since 2006.

Later on Monday he announced a government composed of 45 ministers with no reshuffles in the key positions.

The decree listed no reason for the changes, which come ahead of presidential and legislative elections in mid-2023.

President Ondimba in 2009 took over from his father Omar Bongo Ondimba, the central African country's ruler for 41 years, and is widely expected to run for re-election.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Libreville Lead July Women 2020 From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

8 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

8 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

9 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

9 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.