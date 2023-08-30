Open Menu

Gabon Since Independence In 10 Dates

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Gabon since independence in 10 dates

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Key dates since independence in Gabon, the oil-rich West African country where army officers said Wednesday they had deposed President Ali Bongo.

- 1960: independence - Gabon becomes independent from France on August 17, 1960, with Leon M'Ba elected president the following February.

Three years later he is ousted in a coup, before being reinstated following a military intervention by France.

- 1967: Bongo era begins - M'Ba dies in 1967 and is succeeded by his deputy, Albert-Bernard Bongo.

Bongo sets up a one-party state, ruling with an iron fist and benefitting from oil exploitation.

He converts to islam in 1973, changing his name to Omar Bongo.

As sole candidate, he is elected president in 1973, 1979 and 1986.

A multi-party system is introduced after social unrest and riots in 1990 but Bongo nonetheless wins the elections in 1993, 1998 and 2005.

- 2009: from father to son - Bongo dies in June 2009 and, after a controversial election that August, one of his sons, Ali Bongo, is sworn in in October as president.

Despite a challenge, the constitutional court approves the election results but there is deadly post-poll violence.

The opposition slams Bongo's "authoritarianism".

In 2010 French prosecutors open a probe into property in France owned by Bongo and other African heads of state.

- 2014: social unrest - Violence breaks out in 2014 between supporters of the opposition and security forces during a banned demonstration calling for Bongo to stand down.

- 2016: post-election turmoil - The 2016 vote takes place in a tense domestic climate.

The government is battling various fronts, with strikes, budget problems and plummeting oil prices.

Bongo's main rival is opposition leader Jean Ping, a veteran diplomat who once headed the African Union Commission and held senior posts at the United Nations.

When the electoral commission announces Bongo has won, a massive wave of deadly post-election violence breaks out.

- 2019: failed coup - On January 7, 2019 renegade soldiers carry out a coup bid, profiting from Bongo's absence.

- 2022: nine of Bongo's children charged - From March to July 2022, French prosecutors charge nine of Omar Bongo's children with corruption, including for embezzlement of public funds related to assets acquired in France.

They claim the family held assets estimated at 85 million Euros in France.

- 2023: new constitution - In April 2023, the Gabonese parliament votes to amend the constitution and reduce the president's term from seven to five years.

Sections of the opposition criticise the changes, in particular the end of two rounds of voting, as a means of "facilitating the re-election" of Bongo.

- 2023: post-election coup - Military officers said Wednesday they have overturned the government in an apparent coup after it is announced that President Ali Bongo had won a contested election with 64.27 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Riots Army United Nations Parliament Vote Budget France Oil Leon Independence Gabon January February March April June July August October 2016 2019 Family From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial co ..

Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation

8 minutes ago
 UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AE ..

UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AED1.239 trillion in H1 2023

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

1 hour ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

2 hours ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

2 hours ago
G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

2 hours ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

3 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous