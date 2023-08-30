Open Menu

Gabon Soldiers Say Election Result Cancelled, 'regime' Ended

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Gabon soldiers say election result cancelled, 'regime' ended

Libreville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A dozen Gabonese soldiers appeared on television Wednesday announcing they were "putting an end to the current regime" and the cancellation of an election that, according to official results, President Ali Bongo Ondimba won.

During the announcement, AFP journalists heard gunfire ring out in the Gabonese capital, Libreville.

While announcing the cancellation of the results one of the soldiers said "all the institutions of the republic" had been dissolved.

"We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on tv channel Gabon 24, adding that he was speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".

"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled," he added.

"All the institutions of the republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court," he added, announcing the closure of the country's borders "until further notice".

Among the soldiers were members of the Republican Guard as well as soldiers of the regular army and police officers.

The statement was also broadcast on Gabon 1 public television.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Senate Army Police Libreville Gabon August TV All Government Court

Recent Stories

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup o ..

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup opening match today

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at University of Khorfakkan

9 hours ago
 Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy p ..

Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy progress in energy, petroleum s ..

12 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

12 hours ago
EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

12 hours ago
 Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election dat ..

Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election date: Solangi

12 hours ago
 LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land ..

LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land grabbers in Johar Town

12 hours ago
 Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

12 hours ago
 FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in tax ..

FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in taxes

12 hours ago
 PDWP approves five developmental schemes

PDWP approves five developmental schemes

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous