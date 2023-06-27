Open Menu

Gabon To Hold Elections On August 26: Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Gabon to hold elections on August 26: govt

Libreville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Gabon will hold presidential, legislative and local elections in August, the government of the west African country said Tuesday.

A decree by the Council of Ministers announced the "convening of the electoral college for the election of the President of the Republic" plus members of the national assembly and municipal councils, on Saturday, August 26.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba has not yet said whether he will stand again, but he is widely expected to run for re-election.

His powerful Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) holds strong majorities in both houses of parliament and is pushing for the president to announce he will stand again.

In 2009, the now 64-year-old Bongo took over from his father Omar Bongo Ondimba, the oil-rich country's ruler for 41 years.

The president was narrowly re-elected in 2016 with just 5,500 votes more than rival Jean Ping who claimed the election had been fixed.

Bongo suffered a stroke in 2018 and spent months on the sidelines recovering, leaving the opposition to question his fitness to run the nation.

The Bongo family has ruled the country for 55 years already and is branded a "dynastic power" by the opposition.

But the opposition has failed to agree on a single candidate for the presidential election, leaving some 15 candidates to announce their intentions to stand.

In April, the Gabonese parliament voted to amend the Constitution and reduce the president's term from seven to five years.

Sections of the opposition criticised the changes, in particular the end of two rounds of voting, as a means of "facilitating the re-election" of Bongo.

The amendments bring all mandates in line at five years and make all elections single-round ballots again after the last changes to the Constitution in 2018 set up two rounds of voting.

