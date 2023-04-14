UrduPoint.com

Gabonese President To Visit China

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Gabonese president to visit China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Gabonese Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba will pay a state visit to China from April 18 to 21, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

