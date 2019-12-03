UrduPoint.com
Gabon's Ex-presidential Aide Loses Ministerial Post: PM

Gabon's ex-presidential aide loses ministerial post: PM

Libreville, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The former chief of staff of Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba has lost his ministerial post following a crackdown on corruption in the oil-rich African country, the prime minister announced Monday.

"The president decided to act fast" and sacked Brice Laccruche Alihanga as a minister, premier Julien Nkoghe Bekale said in a video message.

