(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Libreville, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Gabon's new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema on Friday vowed the country's institutions would be more democratic, two days after heading a coup that ended 55 years of rule by the Bongo family.

"The dissolution of the institutions" decreed on Wednesday during the coup "is temporary", he said in a speech.

"It is a question of reorganising them in order to make them more democratic."Oligui also stepped up contacts with national groups and foreign interests, meeting members of civil society a day after a speech to 200 businessmen, whom he lectured on corruption.

Broadcast on state television earlier Friday, he sternly warned business leaders in the oil-rich state against "over-billing" and told them to commit to the "development of the country.