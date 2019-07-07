UrduPoint.com
Gabon's Timber Industry Reeling After Corruption Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Gabon's timber industry reeling after corruption scandal

Libreville, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Tropical timber is piling up at Gabon's main port as the country's logging industry reels from a corruption scandal that brought down the vice president and ushered in a veteran environmentalist to oversee its forestry.

Wood is big money in the central African nation, which is almost 80 percent covered by forests. The timber industry accounts for 17,000 jobs and 60 percent of non-oil related GDP.

But at the port of Owendo on the Libreville peninsula, exports have stagnated for months and warehouses are overflowing.

The trouble began in late February, when customs officials discovered huge quantities of kevazingo, a precious and banned hardwood, in two depots at Owendo.

Nearly 5,000 cubic metres (176,000 cubic feet) were seized, worth around $8 million, some of it disguised in containers bearing the stamp of the forestry ministry.

Several suspects were arrested, but the plot thickened in April, when 353 of the confiscated containers mysteriously disappeared from the port.

The ensuing scandal, dubbed kevazingogate, led to the government sacking the vice president, the forestry minister and several senior civil servants.

The minister was replaced last month by British-born Lee White -- an environmental campaigner who has lived for years in Gabon, battling to conserve its forests and wildlife.

