GAFT Joins 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) participated in the tenth session of the Arab-China Business Conference, held in Riyadh over the past two days, under the slogan "Collaboration for Prosperity." The authority's participation, at a special pavilion, comes within the framework of emphasizing its role as a participant in regional and international forums and conferences worldwide.

The tenth session of the conference focused on exploring investment opportunities in various fields, most notably technology, artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, agriculture, real estate, minerals, and supply chains. The conference also held several dialogue sessions and bilateral meetings.

The tenth session of the Arab-China Business Conference was the largest Arab and Chinese economic congregation in attendance of more than 3,500 decision-makers, senior government officials, a wide elite of investors, business owners, specialists, and those interested in Arab-Chinese relations in 23 participating countries.

Speakers of the event included 160 ministers and leaders of major firms in China and Arab countries, who eyed deepening economic and investment relations between the Arab world and China.

The authority aims to enhance the kingdom's international commercial gains and preserve its interests in foreign trade, in a way that contributes to its national economy. The authority's board of directors consists of 14 members representing various government bodies, and four independent members with high competence and experience in the scope of the authority's activities.

