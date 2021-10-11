Gaikwad, Dhoni star as Chennai down Delhi to reach IPL final

(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Ruturaj Gaikwad's 70 and an unbeaten cameo from skipper M.S. Dhoni helped Chennai Super Kings reach the Indian Premier League final with a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Chasing 173 for victory, Chennai rode on a 110-run second-wicket partnership between Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa (63) but were in trouble after the two departed.

Delhi pace bowler Tom Curran needed to defend 13 off the final over and got Moeen Ali out for 16 on the first ball.

But Dhoni (18) kept his calm to smash three boundaries and take the team home with two balls to spare.