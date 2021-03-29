UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Galapagos Airport Staff Find 185 Tortoises In Suitcase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

Galapagos airport staff find 185 tortoises in suitcase

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Staff at an airport on the Galapagos Islands found 185 tortoises in a suitcase that was heading for Ecuador's mainland, environment authorities said on Sunday.

The discovery was made "during a routine inspection," the environment ministry said on Twitter, adding that police were investigating.

Trafficking fauna off the Galapagos Islands is a crime punishable by between one and three years in prison.

The islands are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna.

They lie 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) west of Ecuador.

On Twitter, Environment Minister Marcelo Mata blasted "these crimes against Ecuadorans' wild fauna and natural heritage." The Galapagos Islands' star attraction are their giant tortoises, which arrived on the volcanic islands between three and four million years ago.

It is believed that ocean currents deposited them on the islands after which they developed into 15 separate species, three of which are extinct.

The archipelago was made famous by British geologist and naturalist Charles Darwin's observations on evolution after visiting the islands.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Darwin Ecuador Sunday Million Airport

Recent Stories

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks i ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

7 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

8 hours ago

National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Bo ..

8 hours ago

Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

9 hours ago

15th edition of the UAE Ambassadors’ Forum kicks ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.