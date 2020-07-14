UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Galapagos Reopens Tourist Sites After Virus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:30 AM

Galapagos reopens tourist sites after virus lockdown

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Galapagos Islands on Monday reopened its tourist sites and marine reserve, which had been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ecuadorian Environment Minister Paulo Proano said.

"Today, under due biosecurity protocols, we are reopening the @parquegalapagos visit sites to contribute to the revitalization of the local economy," Proano wrote on his Twitter account.

The environment ministry said that visitors must wear masks and use disinfectant gel, adding that "in the case of recreational sites near populated ports, the maximum stay will be three hours." The Galapagos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, partially opened its beaches for residents in May, when Ecuador began to ease its coronavirus lockdown.

Only six beaches of the Galapagos National Park were allowed to open for three-hour stretches.

The archipelago, with about 30,000 inhabitants, has recorded just 100 COVID-19 infections.

Mainland Ecuador has recorded 68,500 cases and more than 5,000 deaths, with authorities reporting 3,277 other deaths were likely from the virus as well.

The Galapagos Islands, located in the Pacific Ocean about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the coast of Ecuador, were made famous by 19th-century English naturalist Charles Darwin's studies of their breathtaking biodiversity.

The archipelago received 271,200 visitors in 2019.

Related Topics

World Twitter Visit Darwin Ecuador Georgian Lari March May 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

8 hours ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

8 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.