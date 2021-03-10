Galatasaray dump Moroccan Belhanda over pitch comments

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Younes Belhanda's career at Galatasaray came to an ignominious end on Wednesday when the French-born Moroccan international was fired for criticising the state of the Istanbul club's pitch.

Belhanda did not hold back his frustrations last weekend when the club's chase for the top spot in Turkey's Super Lig was hit by a 2-2 home draw against lowly Sivasspor.

"Even our training camp pitch is in better shape," the 31-year-old midfielder told a reporter, according to a transcript released by the club.

"Instead of obsessing over Twitter and Instagram, or taking interest in the media, (management) should take care of the pitch," Belhanda said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Galatasaray announced it was "unilaterally" terminating Belhanda's contract with immediate effect for "damaging the reputation" and "insulting" the club.

Belhanda's career at Galatasaray had been troubled even before.

In 2019 he hit out at fans after he was copiously booed off while being subbed during a Champions League match against Real Madrid.