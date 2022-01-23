Gallery 6 begins 2022 with national winners exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A week-long art exhibition titled "The National Winners 2022" on Friday opened here at Gallery 6.

The Ambassador of European Union in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara was the chief guest on the occasion.

The exhibition will continue till Thursday 27 January daily from 11 am to 7 pm,said a press release issued here.

In 2015, Gallery 6 launched the national biennale "Arjumand Painting Award", with the aim to recognize the outstanding emerging Pakistani artists who possess distinguished talent in painting.

In the four nationwide competitions held to date, 21 artists (between the ages of 25 to 40) have been the winners of 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Merit Prizes.

In this week-long exhibition titled "The winnsers", 14 out of 21 of these artists are participating including Kiran Saleem, Saba Zahid, Zakir Baloch, Irfan Gul Dahri, Naqsh Raj, Bushra Khalid, Javaid Iqbal Mughal, Syeda Unab Sumble, Samra Cheema, Asghar Ali, Karim, Khadija S. Akhtar, Ahsan Javaid and Sana Iqbal.

