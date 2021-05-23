Gallery 6 organizes live discussion on Arjumand Painting Award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 on Sunday organized a live discussion on Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021.

Prominent cultural personalities and artists participated in the online discussion.

In their presentations, they highlighted various aspects of the APA. They said specially this award was great opportunity for the emerging artists and they should submit their paintings. They highly praised the Gallery 6 for introducing the special award for the artists community.

In his welcome remarks, Curator Gallery 6 Faisal Arjumand said that APA was a first-ever art award by any private gallery at the national level.

He said that any artist meeting the eligibility criteria should submit artwork executed in 2020 or 2021.

He said APA 2015, 2017 and 2019 were very well received by artists and art lovers nationwide.

Faisal said the awards were professionally organised and had a very transparent process for judgment by a qualified jury, adding that less than three weeks left for submission in APA 2021 as deadline is June 6.

He said APA 2021 first round of judgement would take place in mid-June to shortlist best 30 – 50 entries and the results would be announced on Facebook.

"Those selected will have to submit their original paintings within the given date to the given place through courier or in person, he informed, adding that "We plan to hold the Exhibition and Award Ceremony in July 2021 depending on the COVID pandemic situation".

He said objective and transparent criteria for judgement had been defined. The decision of the judges will be final.

Best possible care will be taken for the paintings; however, organizers will not be responsible for any damage during shipment, storage or display.

Only the selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a well-publicized show.

All displayed paintings will be for sale.

Winners of cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2021.