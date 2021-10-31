Gallery 6, Studio Sheen initiate new project 'Art at the Park'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :"Gallery 6 Islamabad and Studio Sheen Artisans" launched a project titled "Art At The Park" fortnightly free art classes for schoolchildren.

According to Gallery 6, the project sponsored by Ercelawn Art Fund.

Today was the first session from 10 a.m to 12 noon at TMA Park in Mansehra.

Renowned artists Asad Asghar and Ihtesham Tawakkal led the session.

They discussed "Art as a career", and conducted demonstration of drawing and colour mixing. Students were asked to choose an object of their interest to draw/paint.

"Gallery 6" is a private art gallery in Islamabad with a large collection of art, including paintings, prints, drawings and sculptures by master, established and emerging artists.

