UrduPoint.com

Gallery 6, Studio Sheen Initiate New Project 'Art At The Park'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Gallery 6, Studio Sheen initiate new project 'Art at the Park'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :"Gallery 6 Islamabad and Studio Sheen Artisans" launched a project titled "Art At The Park" fortnightly free art classes for schoolchildren.

According to Gallery 6, the project sponsored by Ercelawn Art Fund.

Today was the first session from 10 a.m to 12 noon at TMA Park in Mansehra.

Renowned artists Asad Asghar and Ihtesham Tawakkal led the session.

They discussed "Art as a career", and conducted demonstration of drawing and colour mixing. Students were asked to choose an object of their interest to draw/paint.

"Gallery 6" is a private art gallery in Islamabad with a large collection of art, including paintings, prints, drawings and sculptures by master, established and emerging artists.

/778

Related Topics

Islamabad Mansehra From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

7 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

22 minutes ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.