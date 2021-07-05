Gallery 6 to organize APA 2021 exhibition on Jul 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad would organize a week-long exhibition and award ceremony of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 at Alhamra Art Center, Lahore, on July 7.

President Dabistan-e-Iqbal Mian Iqbal Salahuddin will be chief guest on the occasion.

Curator Gallery 6 Dr.

Faisal Arjumand told APP that 82 artists paintings which were selected in the first phase of APA would be displayed at exhibition.

The exhibition will remain open till 14 July (except Sunday) from 10 am to 5 pm.

This year, the Gallery is being supported by six collaborating partners. Four cash prizes would be announced; the first prize is Rs. 3 lakhs, second is Rs. 2 lakhs, third is Rs. 1 lakh and the fourth is a merit prize of Rs. 50,000.

The exhibition and award ceremony would be attended by art enthusiasts and artists from across the country.