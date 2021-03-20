UrduPoint.com
Gallinari Among 14 NBA Hawks Who Receive First Covid Jab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Gallinari among 14 NBA Hawks who receive first Covid jab

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian forward Danilo Gallinari was among 14 players for the NBA Atlanta Hawks who received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after a home victory Thursday over Oklahoma City.

In all, 36 members of the club's basketball operations staff received injections of the vaccine, all of them who were eligible to have it under Georgia state regulations.

The only three players who did not get vaccinated were not eligible, with many of the players qualifying under body mass index allowances.

"I was grateful to receive the first dose of the COVID vaccine," Gallinari tweeted. "In this critical time it is important to believe in the benefits of the vaccine and protect all of our love ones.

"I look forward to the second dosage and to a new chapter of our life."The Hawks rank fifth in the Eastern Conference at 21-20 with Gallinari averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

