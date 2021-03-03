UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Galthie Backed As French Sports Ministry Studies Rugby Covid Probe

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Galthie backed as French sports ministry studies rugby Covid probe

Paris, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :France coach Fabien Galthie has received the backing of his federation amid a probe into a Covid-19 outbreak among the French squad that came after the former scrum-half left the Six Nations secure bubble to watch his son play a game.

Galthie was one of 16 members of the France squad, including 12 players, to have tested positive for coronavirus. The outbreak caused the postponement of the scheduled Six Nations clash against Scotland on the weekend.

Roger Salamon, president of the French rugby federation's medical committee, told RTL radio on Wednesday that he had written in his report -- since sent to the sports minister -- that Galthie had "had the right" to leave the bubble and "that there was no particular risk".

"These elements will be examined today (Wednesday) and will be the subject of an oral exchange between the ministry and the federation on Thursday," the sports ministry said.

Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu had asked the federation to launch an investigation into the Covid outbreak among France's Six Nations squad.

Federation head Bernard Laporte has confirmed that on the day after France defeated Italy 50-10 earlier this month, Galthie left the bio-secure bubble to watch his 19-year-old son Mathis play a match at Paris' Stade Jean-Bouin.

Laporte gave his full backing to Galthie, a former France captain, saying he had been wearing a mask and was outside, decreasing the risk of him infecting anyone.

Related Topics

Sports Exchange France Paris Oral Italy Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

36 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

46 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

1 hour ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

1 hour ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

1 hour ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.