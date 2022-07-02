UrduPoint.com

Galthie Hails Young France Side After Beating Heat, Feisty Japan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Galthie hails young France side after beating heat, feisty Japan

Toyota City, Japan, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :France head coach Fabien Galthie praised his young team for finding "the key to open all the doors" after stretching away in the second half to beat a spirited Japan 42-23 on Saturday in the first Test.

The Six Nations champions fielded an inexperienced line-up at a steamy Toyota Stadium and struggled to impose themselves in the first half with temperatures soaring to 33 degrees Celsius.

The sides were level 13-13 at half-time and Galthie said his players managed to "rethink and get on the front foot" after the break.

A Matthis Lebel try shortly after the interval helped France click into gear before further tries from Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana and Pierre Bourgarit gave next year's World Cup hosts a comfortable win in the end.

"We adjusted what we had wanted to do but had failed to implement in the first half for a lot of reasons, notably because of the intensity of the Japanese players," the coach said.

"We had made errors which we do not normally make. We managed to find the solutions, the key to open all the doors." Galthie handed first caps to lock Thomas Jolmes and No.8 Yoan Tanga, with Thomas Lavault also coming off the bench to make his debut.

Several of the France squad that won the Grand Slam earlier this year were rested for the trip to Japan and Galthie was pleased with how the players coming in took their chance.

"One has to remember that this is a young side with very little experience as a unit -- their average age is just 25," he said.

"It is a young team but they were able to assess at half-time what had gone on in the first half and to learn those lessons and react accordingly in the second half.

" Japan also fielded an unfamiliar line-up after the 2019 World Cup hosts were hit by a spate of injuries and Covid cases.

- 'It's frustrating' - Fly-half Seungshin Lee was winning only his second cap at the age of 21 after being drafted into the starting line-up the day before the game when Takuya Yamasawa tested positive for the virus.

Japan scored two tries through Tevita Tatafu and Siosaia Fifita, and captain Atsushi Sakate said they will be looking for "revenge" when they meet France again next week at Tokyo's Olympic stadium.

"It's frustrating -- there are lots of things we can improve on," said Sakate.

"We made mistakes but we managed to play the kind of rugby that we're aiming for. We need to take what we did well and work to do it better." Penaud gave France the lead in the third minute but Japan hit back through Tatafu to leave the match evenly poised as half-time approached.

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet spurned a golden opportunity to send his team into the break with a lead when he threw a pass to Moefana into touch with the try line at the centre's mercy.

The visitors never looked back in the second half once fly half Matthieu Jalibert had taken out Japan centre Dylan Riley with a drop of his shoulder, then dashed through the gap to release Lebel to score.

Penaud scored his second of the match before Moefana added another with a chip and chase down the wing three minutes later, and Bourgarit rumbled over following a drive from the French forwards.

"We tried to keep hold of the ball and take the game to them," said Japan prop Keita Inagaki.

"There were lots of things we did well in the first half but we fell apart in the second."

Related Topics

World France Young Tokyo Tanga Lead Pierre Japan Turkish Lira 2019 Gold Olympics All From Toyota Coach Click

Recent Stories

Pakistan railways announces three special trains o ..

Pakistan railways announces three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

45 minutes ago
 Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of ..

Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of Police

1 hour ago
 Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

2 hours ago
 Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for chang ..

Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for change of IO

2 hours ago
 Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter acco ..

Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter accounts of it's missions

4 hours ago
 Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Ami ..

Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Amir

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.