UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Galthie Says Australian Tour Shows Depth Of French Rugby

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Galthie says Australian tour shows depth of French rugby

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :French coach Fabien Galthie said his side's thrilling three-match tour of Australia showed the depth of rugby in France heading into the 2023 World Cup to be played on home soil.

Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio kicked a 76th-minute penalty to give a 14-man Australia a 33-30 victory Saturday night and allow them to clinch the series 2-1.

The tourists had a chance to level the scores right at the death, but opted not to attempt a 45-metre penalty from out wide, instead going for a match-winning try.

However, Australian lock Darcy Swain disrupted the rolling maul off the line-out and the Wallabies, who had winger Marika Koroibete controversially sent off in the fifth minute, clinched the closely-fought series.

"We said to ourselves before the match, if we have one last chance, we wanted to go for the win," French captain Anthony Jelonch said.

"At 50 meters, in the corner, (to attempt the penalty) was complicated.

"We regret nothing." Galthie said he was immensely proud of the French squad, who came to Australia missing a host of first choice players who took part in the Top 14 final and were unable to travel due to Covid quarantine restrictions.

"The players who got on the plane with us brought honour to the blue jersey, to their clubs, to their families," he said.

"They grew up, each in their own way. They brought everything they could bring in this short period of time to build a competitive French team.

"We felt it in training, we knew that we could compete and that we would still be able to do it today." The French coach said the most pleasing aspect of the tour was the way the younger players were able to compete with the Wallabies right to the end, despite a torrid series during which only three points separated the two teams.

Australia won the first Test 23-21 and France the second 28-26.

"What I find very positive, is that we were in the game for this last match right to the end," Galthie said.

"(But) there is still a long way to go. We have a lot of very interesting information that will lead us to continue to progress.

"This France group feeds on emulation, players will push each other to wear this jersey.

"It's an incredible experience that we have just lived with three Tests in ten days, plus 14 days of quarantine, with this brand new French team under construction."

Related Topics

World Australia France Progress Lead Turkish Lira From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

9 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

9 hours ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

10 hours ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

10 hours ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.